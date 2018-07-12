

CTV Windsor





Transit users in Windsor's ward 10 will start to see some major upgrades at a half-dozen bus stops.

Councillor Paul Borrelli tells CTV News he plans to use $40,000 in ward funds for six new bus shelters.

“By me using the ward funds for the six shelters that are needed, it frees money up basically for other areas that wouldn't be able to put shelter in. So actually, the other areas are now going to benefit."

These shelters will be powered by solar panels, to provide light for users in the evenings.

The concept has been approved and installation will start in the next two weeks.

It's on top of the 120 new high tech shelters which are being installed across the city with USB ports, allowing people to charge devices when they're waiting for the bus.