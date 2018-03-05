

CTV Windsor





Transit Windsor will be hosting a public information meeting to discuss a proposed location for a new west Windsor transit terminal.

Transit Windsor will be relocating from the College Avenue terminal and is looking for a more inclusive location that will serve as an accessible neighbourhood anchor in west Windsor.

The Public Information Meeting will be held on Thursday, March 8 from 4 p.m. to 8 p.m. at Hôtel-Dieu Grace Healthcare at 1453 Prince Road.

Transit staff will be on hand to discuss options and take down information from residents.