Public feedback wanted for new west Windsor transit terminal
The Transit Windsor bus station in Windsor, Ont., on Wednesday, April 10, 2013. (Chris Campbell / CTV Windsor)
CTV Windsor
Published Monday, March 5, 2018 11:09AM EST
Transit Windsor will be hosting a public information meeting to discuss a proposed location for a new west Windsor transit terminal.
Transit Windsor will be relocating from the College Avenue terminal and is looking for a more inclusive location that will serve as an accessible neighbourhood anchor in west Windsor.
The Public Information Meeting will be held on Thursday, March 8 from 4 p.m. to 8 p.m. at Hôtel-Dieu Grace Healthcare at 1453 Prince Road.
Transit staff will be on hand to discuss options and take down information from residents.