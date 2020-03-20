LONDON, ONT. -- Changes are coming to local transit in an effort to keep passengers and drivers as safe as possible.

Transit Windsor says new protocol is starting Friday and will be in place until at least April 5.

It says all passengers will board at the rear door of the bus to limit the regular interaction with staff.

Only the elderly, passengers with mobility issues and persons in a wheelchair will be permitted to board from the front doors.

Riders are also asked to only use public transit if it is absolutely necessary for essential travel.

These changes are in addition to a planned reduced schedule and the closure of the downtown Windsor International Transit Terminal.

Details on a reduced schedule plan are expected be announced soon.

Meanwhile, the city says all of its parks will remain open to the public.

“We recognize the importance of having a place to go in order to remain active and stay healthy during this unprecedented time,” a news release said.