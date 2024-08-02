WINDSOR
Windsor

    • City of Windsor closes sport fields due to rainfall

    A discarded baseball rests amongst the weeds at a Central Park Baseball diamond in Windsor, Ont. on May 25, 2021. (Rich Garton/CTV Windsor) A discarded baseball rests amongst the weeds at a Central Park Baseball diamond in Windsor, Ont. on May 25, 2021. (Rich Garton/CTV Windsor)
    Share

    The City of Windsor has closed all City owned baseball diamonds, soccer and sport fields and cricket pitches due to rainfall in the region.

    The City made the statement on X, noting they will be closed for the remainder of the day Friday.

    CTVNews.ca Top Stories

    Pentagon chief revokes plea deal with three Sept. 11 suspects

    U.S. Defense Secretary Lloyd Austin has revoked a plea deal agreed to earlier this week with the man accused of masterminding the Sept. 11 attacks, Khalid Sheikh Mohammed, and two of his accomplices, according to a memorandum signed by Austin on Friday.

    Trump's ex-lawyer Giuliani booted from bankruptcy after fee dispute resolved

    A U.S. judge formally ended Rudy Giuliani's bankruptcy on Friday — a move that lets sexual harassment, defamation and other lawsuits proceed against him stemming from his past work for former President Donald Trump — following a two-week delay precipitated by his failure to pay certain legal fees.

    Shopping Trends

    The Shopping Trends team is independent of the journalists at CTV News. We may earn a commission when you use our links to shop. Read about us.

    Kitchener

    London

    Barrie

    Northern Ontario

    Sault Ste. Marie

    Ottawa

    Toronto

    Montreal

    Winnipeg

    Edmonton

    Calgary

    Regina

    Vancouver

    Vancouver Island

    Atlantic

    N.L.

    Stay Connected
    Follow CTV News