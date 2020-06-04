WINDSOR, ONT. -- Two new multiplexes will be built by the University of Windsor Campus.

On Wednesday, in the 11th hour, council approved plans for a new four plex and six plex on California Avenue, intended for student housing.

Ward 2 councillor Fabio Costante says the road has become too intensified, and was not built to support that type of density.

“These homes on these streets were never intended to be housed by students that are gonna maintain the front yard and back yard and maintain the property,” says Costante.

The last minute approval allows the city to have some control over site plans.

Costante tells CTV news 80 to 90 per cent of the block is student rentals.

“If the home owners don’t care for their properties, some do, but the reality is some don’t care and they get left abandoned.”

The projects still require site plan approval, before coming back to council for the green light.