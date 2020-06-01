WINDSOR, ONT. -- Chief Executive Officer of Tourism Windsor Essex Pelee Island, Gordon Orr, expects his agency will apply for newly announced financial relief funding.

Gordon Orr says, “Its tremendous news," after hearing the federal government is providing $30 million to destination marketing organizations in the province.

Orr says he's assessing an amount, but TWEPI is eligible for financial relief impacted by the pandemic

Applications must be submitted between June 5 to June 15.

The Federal Minister of Economic Development announced the funding to help with any revenue shortfall on Sunday.

Mélanie Joly announced, “During National Tourism Week, our message to the sector and those whose livelihoods depend on it is clear: we’re working with you to mitigate the impact of COVID-19.”

The Tourism Industry Association of Ontario will receive the money and distribute amounts based on the annual operating budget of each marketing organization.