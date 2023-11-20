Christmas decorations returned to Johnny Shotz

News -

Good news for a Tecumseh business that is thankful for the return of their stolen Christmas decorations.

Johnny Shotz put out a plea on social media last week asking for the return of a baby deer decoration. They said they knew who took it from the front lobby of the restaurant and just asked for it to be returned or they would seek other action. Johnny Shotz put out a plea on social media asking for the return of their baby deer holiday decoration. (Source: Johnny Shotz/Instagram)

They posted an update on Friday, saying that the decoration was back home.

“We did it! Our sweet bebeh has been returned! Thank you to everyone who liked and shared our message,and a special thank you to CTV Windsor who did an amazing job at getting the word out there that led to the safe return of our little guy," said the post. Johnny Shotz restaurant and bar in Tecumseh, Ont., on Monday, Nov. 20, 2023. (Gary Archibald/CTV News Windsor)

Johnny Shotz said the decorations have been an integral part of Shotz Christmas for years.