A Tecumseh establishment is hoping for the return of their stolen Christmas decorations.

Johnny Shotz put out a plea on social media asking for the return of a baby deer decoration and they say they know who did it.

“We have video footage of the body snatcher along with her accomplice, who so kindly tried to put the display back upright so nobody would notice,” said the post.

It happened at the location at 13037 Tecumseh Road East on Friday evening.

The post also said that they have video of the white truck (with plate no.) who drove the getaway car that night in the corner of the parking lot.

“We have video of the regulars you stopped to talk with on your way out and all we ask is that you return our sweet bebeh in front of Shotz, no questions asked, or we will be seeking action,” said the restaurant’s post.

Johnny Shotz said the deer have been an integral part of Shotz Christmas for years.