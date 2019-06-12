

CTV Windsor





A 34-year-old Windsor man is facing child pornography charges after a four-month investigation.

Members of the OPP Child Sexual Exploitation Unit, Digital Forensic Unit and Tecumseh OPP Detachment arrested and charged the Windsor man.

On June 11, police executed a search warrant at a residence in Windsor.

As a result of this investigation, Fraser Christopher Sulatychi, 34, was arrested and charged with two counts of possession of child pornography and one count of making available child pornography.

Two electronic devices were seized containing child sexual abuse material.

The accused was being held for a bail hearing on Wednesday at the Ontario Court of Justice in Windsor.

OPP officers say they will continue to aggressively identify and pursue individuals who use technology to exploit children.

"Our reality today is that every person around the world with a sexual interest in children has immediate access to any child that has access to the internet,” said Staff Sgt. Sharon Hanlon of the OPP Child Sexual Exploitation Unit.

Hanlon says it's like they are sitting next to our kids even though they could be across the globe.

“We as parents and community members have to know who their children are interacting with online. These offenders are very manipulative. If parents are not engaged - they will never see them coming until it's too late," said Hanlon.

Parents are reminded to take a proactive approach to help protect their children from online sexual exploitation by speaking with their children regarding internet safety.

Parents can find resources to assist them at www.cybertips.ca.

If you have information regarding internet child exploitation and wish to provide information anonymously you can contact Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-8477 (TIPS) or www.ontariocrimestoppers.ca. Reporting information may also be made on the internet through www.cybertips.ca.