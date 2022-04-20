Chatham woman pleads guilty in crash that killed elderly Sarnia couple

A 41-year-old Chatham woman pleaded guilty to drug impaired driving after a crash that killed an elderly couple from Sarnia.

The collision took place on March 8, 2020 around 4:35 p.m. on St. Clair Road between Border Road and Heritage Line.

Sarah Suitor entered guilty pleas on Tuesday to two counts of impaired (by drug) operation of a motor vehicle causing death.

The minimum sentence is $1000 and the maximum sentence is life in prison.

Rose Hills, 87, and William Hills, 88, both of Sarnia, died after the crash.

At the time, the OPP said a third person was treated and released from the hospital.

Suitor’s sentencing is scheduled for July 7, 2022 in Chatham.