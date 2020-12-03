Advertisement
Chatham teen charged with assault after complaint at high school
Published Thursday, December 3, 2020 9:20AM EST
A Chatham-Kent police truck in Chatham, Ont., on Oct. 3, 2018. (Chris Campbell / CTV Windsor)
WINDSOR, ONT. -- Chatham-Kent police say a 16-year-old youth was arrested after an assault complaint at a local high school.
Police responded to the complaint at a high school in Chatham on Wednesday.
The teen was arrested and charged with assault.
He was released to a parent pending a future court date of Jan. 25, 2021.