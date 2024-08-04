Chatham's Bridget Carleton dominates the court, but dreams of Olympic gold escape

Despite Chatham, Ont.’s Bridget Carleton scoring 13 points in Sunday morning's match, team Canada’s dreams of gold in Women’s Basketball are officially out of reach.

In this morning’s quarterfinals against Nigeria, although at the close of the second quarter Canada held a four point lead, the final score was 70-79, with Nigeria emerging victorious.

The Canadians went winless across their three preliminary round matchups and finished at the bottom of a group that also includes France and Australia.

Carleton played the most of any Canadian in the game, with a total 30:55 on the court, scoring two three-pointers, two two-pointers, and three free throws.

Shay Colley put up a team-high 17 points for a Canada side that committed 26 turnovers.

The Nigerians jumped all over the Canadians early, forcing turnovers and taking a 10-2 lead midway through the first quarter, then went on a 15-0 run that broke their opponents early in the third.

Canada came into the tournament ranked fifth in the world and was expected to challenge for a spot on the podium.

- with files from The Canadian Press