    Chatham's Bridget Carleton dominates the court, but dreams of Olympic gold escape

    Bridget Carleton (6), of Canada, shoots between Blessing Ejifor (22), and Ifunana Okoro (9), of Nigeria, in a women's basketball game at the 2024 Summer Olympics, Sunday, Aug. 4, 2024 (AP Photo/Mark J. Terrill) Bridget Carleton (6), of Canada, shoots between Blessing Ejifor (22), and Ifunana Okoro (9), of Nigeria, in a women's basketball game at the 2024 Summer Olympics, Sunday, Aug. 4, 2024 (AP Photo/Mark J. Terrill)
    Despite Chatham, Ont.’s  Bridget Carleton scoring 13 points in Sunday morning's match, team Canada’s dreams of gold in Women’s Basketball are officially out of reach.

    In this morning’s quarterfinals against Nigeria, although at the close of the second quarter Canada held a four point lead, the final score was 70-79, with Nigeria emerging victorious.

    The Canadians went winless across their three preliminary round matchups and finished at the bottom of a group that also includes France and Australia.

    Carleton played the most of any Canadian in the game, with a total 30:55 on the court, scoring two three-pointers, two two-pointers, and three free throws.

    Shay Colley put up a team-high 17 points for a Canada side that committed 26 turnovers.

    The Nigerians jumped all over the Canadians early, forcing turnovers and taking a 10-2 lead midway through the first quarter, then went on a 15-0 run that broke their opponents early in the third.

    Canada came into the tournament ranked fifth in the world and was expected to challenge for a spot on the podium. 

    - with files from The Canadian Press

    Slo-Pitch sweeps through Barrie Sports Complex

      Softball players from across the country are competing in the Slo-Pitch Nationals at the Barrie Community Sports Complex this holiday weekend, with teams in each division competing for national titles.

    Kempenfest Day Two

      The four-day festival continued on Saturday, with thousands enjoying plenty of music and art along Barrie's waterfront.

    Boaters fuel up to support local hospitals

      Maple Leaf Marinas is running its fourth Fuel Your Hospital fundraiser over the Civic Holiday weekend, where a portion of fuel used by boaters will be donated to six local hospitals.

