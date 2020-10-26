WINDSOR, ONT. -- Chatham-Kent police are asking the public for help locating a stolen motorcycle.

Police say sometime Monday morning between 1 a.m. and 10:30 a.m. an unknown suspect or suspects stole a 2003 silver Suzuki SK3 motorcycle from a residence on Couture Drive in Chatham.

The motorcycle was last seen with Ontario license plate 6A0K4.

Police are asking anyone with information to contact Constable Curtis Conn at curtisc@chatham-kent.ca or 519-436-6600 extension #87349.

Those who would like to stay anonymous can call Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-TIPS (8477) and may be eligible for a cash reward.