Motorcycle stolen from Chatham residence: Chatham-Kent police
Police say this motorcycle was stolen from a residence in Chatham-Kent, Ont. on Monday, Oct. 26 2020. (courtesy Chatham-Kent police)
WINDSOR, ONT. -- Chatham-Kent police are asking the public for help locating a stolen motorcycle.
Police say sometime Monday morning between 1 a.m. and 10:30 a.m. an unknown suspect or suspects stole a 2003 silver Suzuki SK3 motorcycle from a residence on Couture Drive in Chatham.
The motorcycle was last seen with Ontario license plate 6A0K4.
Police are asking anyone with information to contact Constable Curtis Conn at curtisc@chatham-kent.ca or 519-436-6600 extension #87349.
Those who would like to stay anonymous can call Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-TIPS (8477) and may be eligible for a cash reward.