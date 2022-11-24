Chatham man wanted on outstanding warrant crashes into water-filled ditch

Chatham-Kent police arrested a wanted 24-year-old man after a crash into a water-filled ditch.

Emergency crews responded to the crash on Arnold Road in Chatham at 2:39 p.m. on Wednesday.

Police say it was reported the vehicle left the roadway and went into a water-filled creek. The two male occupants were seen walking away.

Officers arrived on the scene and located the occupants. Police say one of the men was wanted on outstanding warrants for failing to attend court.

The 24-year-old Chatham-Kent man was arrested and transported to police headquarters. He was held pending a bail hearing.