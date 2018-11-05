

CTV Windsor





Chatham-Kent police rescued a man believed to be under the influence of drugs from the riverbank along the Thames River.

Police say it's believed the man was in the river and exposed to the elements for several hours before being rescued.

He was found near the Lacroix Street Bridge shortly after 4 a.m.

The 31-year-old Chatham man was transported to the Chatham-Kent Health Alliance for medical attention.

There’s no word on the man’s condition.