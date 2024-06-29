WINDSOR
Windsor

    • Windsor Spitfires' Greentree chosen in first round of NHL Draft

    Liam Greentree, centre, poses after being selected by the Los Angeles Kings during the first round of the NHL hockey draft Friday, June 28, 2024, in Las Vegas. (Steve Marcus, Associated Press) Liam Greentree, centre, poses after being selected by the Los Angeles Kings during the first round of the NHL hockey draft Friday, June 28, 2024, in Las Vegas. (Steve Marcus, Associated Press)
    Share

    A Windsor Spitfire is moving to California.

    Oshawa native Liam Greentree was a first round draft pick, selected 26th overall by the LA Kings.

    The captain of the spits lead his team in goals, assists, and points. Last season, he lead the OHL in goals scored by a rookie.

    Round 2-7 will continue Saturday in Las Vegas.

