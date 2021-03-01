WINDSOR, ONT. -- A suspicious person call led to the arrest of two men and the recovery of a vehicle allegedly stolen from the University of Guelph’s Ridgetown campus.

Chatham-Kent police say officers responded to the call in Erieau around 4 a.m. Monday. While searching the area they came across a pick-up truck that was stuck in a puddle on Kerr Avenue.

Once man was in the driver’s seat while another was pushing the truck.

Police say officers recognized the Dodge truck as the one stolen from the University of Guelph’s Ridgetown campus on Saturday. Thieves allegedly broke into the school and made away with two vehicles, two laptops and a tablet.

Officers arrested the driver for being in possession of stolen property and upon being searched, he was found in possession of a flick knife. Police say the man initially gave a fake name to police but they were able to determine his true identity.

Police say the second man fled the scene but returned and approached officers from behind. The man was then placed under arrest, a struggle ensued as he verbally and physically resisted.

The man assaulted both officers, but he was taken into custody after officer used a taser.

John McClellan, 32 years, of Thamesville, has been charged with being in possession of property obtained by a crime over $5,000, obstruct police, carrying a concealed weapon, possession of a prohibited weapon and failing to comply with a Prohibition Order.

Randall Jacobs, 29 years, of Moraviantown, has been charged with being in possession of property obtained by a crime over $5,000, obstruct police and two counts of assault police.

Both men have been held in custody pending a bail hearing.