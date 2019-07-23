

The Stanley Cup is coming to Lakeshore.

Stoney Point native Steve Ott, the current assistant coach with the NHL champion St. Louis Blues, will bring the Stanley Cup to the Rock Development Rink at the Atlas Tube Centre at 447 Renaud Line in Belle River.

The public viewing will be from 11:30 a.m. to 2:15 p.m. on Sunday, July 28.

Belle River District Minor Hockey Teams and Lakeshore Lightning Hockey Teams will have their photos taken with the Stanley Cup from 11:30 a.m. to 12:15 p.m. and the general public will be able to take their photos from 12:15 p.m. to 2:15 p.m.

Photos only during this public event; no signing of any items.

Anyone wanting their picture taken with the Stanley Cup is to bring a canned good to be donated to the Community Support Centre of Essex County and Community Food Pantry.