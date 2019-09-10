

CTV Windsor





A truck driver from Brampton has been arrested for allegedly trying to smuggle $6 million worth of cocaine into Windsor.

The multi-million dollar drug bust was made early Saturday morning at the Ambassador Bridge.

U.S. Customs and Border Protection agents say they noticed the driver was showing extreme signs of nervousness, so they brought out a drug-sniffing dog.

Authorities say they discovered about 120, one-kilogram bricks of cocaine in a clothing storage cabinet near the driver. The estimated street value is $6 million.

When confronted by police, the driver denied having any knowledge of the drugs.

Jatinderpal Singh, 35, is charged with possession with intent to distribute.

With files from CTVNews.ca.