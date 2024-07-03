Chatham-Kent wraps up Talbot Trail Environmental Assessment Addendum Study

The Municipality of Chatham-Kent has finished a Municipal Class Environmental Assessment Addendum Study to create a temporary bypass route for Talbot Trail between Coatsworth Road and Stevenson Road.

The municipality said in a media release that all other reasonable options using an Infrastructure Protection Design Criteria were considered.

It is looking for at least a 30-year hazard zone using the criteria to reopen the portion of Talbot Trail, while keeping environmental clearance for a previously approved long-term protection plan.

Earlier this year, council approved the Technically Preferred Alternative (TPA). It includes the implementation of a new/realigned right-of-way and two-lane arterial roadway to the northwest of where it currently sits. The move would put Talbot Trail outside of the 30-year hazard zone, allowing the road to reopen.

You can look at the Environmental Assessment Addendum Study online until August 2, part of the 30-day public review.

"The public may request a higher level of assessment on the project if they are concerned about potential adverse impacts to the constitutionally protected Aboriginal and treaty rights, Section 16(6) of the Environmental Assessment Act," said Chatham-Kent's website.

After the 30-day period is finished, the Municipality will continue with land acquisition, detailed design, and supporting studies, as per the release.

It added tendering and construction of the improvements are planned for 2025.

Any questions, concerns, or further comments should be sent to Steve Taylor, EA Project Manager with BT Engineering Inc. at 519-672-2222 or stevenj.taylor@bteng.ca or to Mark McFadden, Manager of Engineering with the Municipality of Chatham-Kent at 519-360-1998 ext. 3307 or at mark.mcfadden@chatham-kent.ca.