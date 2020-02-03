CHATHAM-KENT, ONT. -- Chatham-Kent police are releasing the results of their blitz to crack down on impaired driving on Super Bowl Sunday.

Police say the RIDE program is part of their commitment to reduce death and injuries on local roadways.

Officers conducted RIDE spot checks throughout Chatham and Blenheim on Sunday, stopping 450 vehicles were stopped and checked.

RIDE program results:

– 2 motorists issued 3-day license suspensions

– 8 motorists charged with various Highway Traffic Act violations

– 13 roadside tests administered

Police are reminding everyone that RIDE programs will continue throughout the year.