WINDSOR, ONT. -- A Chatham-Kent police officer has been arrested and charged with fraud.

The investigation revealed that a Chatham-Kent officer may be involved, so the police service made a request to Sarnia police to investigate the incident.

As a result of their investigation, Const. Cristelle Vanden Enden was charged with fraud under $5000, causing use of a forged document, and possession of property obtained by crime.

She was released on an undertaking and scheduled to appear at the Ontario Court of Justice on Sept. 9, 2020.

Vanden Enden is currently on leave from work.