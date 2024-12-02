Overnight warming centre opens early as cold weather sparks fear winter could be deadly

With winter approaching quickly, worry is settling in that the cold weather could soon turn deadly, prompting a Chatham homeless centre to extend their overnight hours early while waiting for proper approvals and financial commitments.

Hope Haven's General Manager Loree Bailey said time is of the essence as the local homeless population grows and more frigid weather settles in.

"Historically, we have been open only during extreme weather temperatures," Bailey explained. "This year, the hope is that given the increase in numbers [of the unhoused population], that we'll be able to be open from now until March 1.”

"To do that though, we really have to have some funding. We cannot do that on our own at all. There's no chance,” said Bailey.

Bailey said the matter is before Chatham-Kent council next week, noting there are at least 10 homeless encampments across the municipality and upwards of 200 people currently living on the street.

A homeless encampment in downtown Chatham. (Chris Campbell/CTV News Windsor) She said the municipal shelter is chronically at capacity, while officials explore solutions to the current homeless problem.

"Reality is, people die from exposure all the time," Bailey said. "It's cold and that is my fear. You cannot have 150 people sleeping outside and nothing bad happen. That's just not possible."

Bailey said it’s hard to sleep at night knowing so many people are outside in the cold.

According to Bailey, those less fortunate often take safety risks in order to find warmth, hopeful that Hope Haven can offer a safe option, "We have had people come in that have had coffee cans in their tents, and they have fires in their tents in their coffee can trying to stay warm. I mean, I know I would do anything to stay warm and probably not that extreme, but I have other options. If you didn't have another option, what would you do?"

Bailey added, "We know that there's still going to be encampments. Make no mistake. This does not mean that every person that's in an encampment right now is going to come and take their tent down to come and be here. But if they come in for a few hours of warmth through the night and maybe a hot cup of coffee, then they at least have a chance."

Volunteer Carolyn Mardling told CTV News she knows firsthand the effects of being cold and homeless.

"Winter is upon us," Mardling said. "You just want to tap a shoulder and make sure that everyone's okay. I would hope that someone would do the same for me if I was in that situation. You definitely want to look out for your fellow man for sure."

According to Mardling, "Cold weather's here and Hope Haven is great because they offer you meals. I mean, it's not a five-star restaurant. But any food is better than no food."

Chatham-Kent councillor Amy Finn said it's an issue that goes beyond Chatham-Kent's border, calling on the province to step up with financial support.

"It's every municipality. It's not just a Chatham. It's not just a Chatham-Kent thing. It's everywhere," Finn stated. "It's very extreme and it's very real."

Finn continued, "It's not just people living in the homeless encampments, they have it rough, and a lot of them aren't there by choice. They just have no other place to go."

"I want the province to step up and say there's a problem here. We need help. We need to be able to provide shelter and services to everyone," Finn said.

The next meeting of Chatham-Kent council takes place Dec. 9.

Meantime, Bailey said Hope Haven's overnight hours will be 7 p.m.-7 a.m. now through March 1, 2025.