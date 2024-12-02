Crash investigation leads to impaired driving charges

WINDSOR
    A Chatham-Kent OPP cruiser on Highway 401 in Chatham, Ont., on Monday, Aug. 20, 2018. (Chris Campbell / CTV Windsor) A Chatham-Kent OPP cruiser on Highway 401 in Chatham, Ont., on Monday, Aug. 20, 2018. (Chris Campbell / CTV Windsor)
    Elgin OPP officers have charged a Chatham driver following a collision investigation.

    On Monday at 2:30 a.m., police responded to a single-vehicle crash on Ferguson Line near Wonderland Road in the Township of Southwold.

    The lone occupant was transported to a local hospital by Elgin - St. Thomas Emergency Medical Services (EMS). No serious injuries were reported.

    As a result of the investigation, a 46-year-old from Chatham was charged with:

    • Operation while impaired - alcohol and drugs
    • Operation while impaired - blood alcohol concentration (80 plus)

    A 90-day Administrative Driver's Licence Suspension (ADLS) and a seven-day vehicle impoundment was initiated as per statute.

    The accused was released from custody and is scheduled to appear in the Ontario Court of Justice in St. Thomas on Jan. 21, 2025.

    OPP officers are reminding motorists that no amount of alcohol or drug is acceptable to consume and drive. Report impaired drivers. Should you observe a suspected impaired driver, please dial 911 or contact the Ontario Provincial Police at 1-888-310-1122.

