WINDSOR
Windsor

    • Chatham-Kent police investigating theft of gas

    Chatham-Kent police are looking to identify the people seen in these security photos. (Source: Chatham-Kent police) Chatham-Kent police are looking to identify the people seen in these security photos. (Source: Chatham-Kent police)
    Police in Chatham-Kent are hoping the public can help identify two people following the theft of gas.

    According to police, the incident in question happened on Aug. 18 in Ridgetown.

    There are believed to be other thefts but police cannot confirm the same people are involved.

