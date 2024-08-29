Chatham-Kent police investigating theft of gas
Police in Chatham-Kent are hoping the public can help identify two people following the theft of gas.
According to police, the incident in question happened on Aug. 18 in Ridgetown.
There are believed to be other thefts but police cannot confirm the same people are involved.
Windsor Top Stories
CTVNews.ca Top Stories
Poilievre asks Singh to pull out of Trudeau confidence deal to prompt fall election
Conservative Leader Pierre Poilievre is asking NDP Leader Jagmeet Singh to pull out of the deal he has with Prime Minister Justin Trudeau, to force an election this fall.
Dead 8-year-old child found in vehicle of man killed by police on New Hampshire-Maine I-95 bridge
A man being pursued in the killing of a woman in New Hampshire was fatally shot by police on a bridge that connects the state to Maine, authorities said Thursday. An 8-year-old child was found shot to death in the man's car.
Mummies on cocaine? Preserved brains from the 17th century fail drug test
Preserved brain samples dating back to early 17th-century Milan have tested positive for cocaine, a team of Italian researchers has found, but it's not immediately clear how it got into their systems.
Here's how much Canadians made per week, on average: Statistics Canada
Canadian weekly earnings remained consistent with months prior, but still four per cent higher than the same time last year, Statistics Canada reported Thursday.
Sask. alpaca farm faces violent dog attack, 3 animals dead
A peaceful alpaca farm turned into a horrific scene after a violent dog attack left three animals dead and two injured on Monday evening.
Trump can soon tap his US$2 billion Truth Social fortune. But it won't be easy
For months, former President Donald Trump has been sitting on a social media fortune that he couldn’t touch. That will change very soon.
Sask. school divisions ready to enforce pronoun law when classes start next week
School divisions in Saskatchewan say they will be enforcing the province's pronoun law as children head back to class next week.
Confused about all the deductions on your paycheque? Here's what they mean
Financial planning experts say understanding how deductions are calculated on a paycheque is vital for employees budgeting their money, especially those just entering the workforce or new to Canada.
Israel kills prominent militant as it wages its deadliest West Bank raids since the Gaza war began
The Israeli military said it killed five more West Bank militants, including a local commander, as it pressed ahead Thursday with what appeared to be the deadliest operation in the occupied territory since the start of the war in Gaza.
Kitchener
-
Wilmot farmers take tractor protest to Waterloo Regional council, demand to have their voices heard
Tractors made their way through downtown Kitchener on Wednesday, a slow-moving protest of Waterloo Region’s handling of the Wilmot land acquisition and assembly process.
-
Convenience stores where you can buy beer, wine and cider starting next week
Convenience stores across the province can sell beer, cider, wine and other alcoholic drinks starting on Sept. 5.
-
Listowel cinema closed until further notice following crash
A cinema in Listowel has closed after a collision yesterday afternoon.
London
-
90 year old loses thousands in alleged retirement home fraud
A 90-year-old woman is among those allegedly defrauded of thousands of dollars while a resident at an Oxford County retirement home.
-
Investigators seek witnesses to collision between police cruiser and civilian vehicle in Sarnia
The province’s Special Investigations Unit (SIU) is appealing for witnesses to come forward who may have seen a collision take place in Sarnia between a police vehicle and a civilian vehicle.
-
Barrie
-
Barrie donut shop endures break-in amid already challenging road construction
Staff at a Barrie donut shop targeted by thieves earlier this week say the value of what was stolen pales in comparison to the cost of repairing the damaged front door, coupled with the drop in sales since road construction began.
-
Photo posted online of homeless man in Midland sparks calls for government intervention
A long-time Midland resident who has been homeless for over two decades highlights the town's struggles with inadequate shelter and public perception, as local leaders push for more comprehensive solutions.
-
Dash cam footage shows rogue wheel hurtling down Highway 11
A frightening moment was captured on Highway 11 in Oro-Medonte as a loose wheel unexpectedly flew into traffic from the southbound lane on Tuesday afternoon.
Northern Ontario
-
-
Rock-throwing teens cause motorcycle crash on Maley Drive
One person is in hospital with serious injuries in Sudbury after rocks thrown onto Maley Drive on Wednesday caused a motorcycle to slide into a ditch.
-
Sault Ste. Marie
-
-
Boil water advisory issued for parts of Elliot Lake
In consultation with the Algoma Public Health, the City of Elliot Lake has issued a boil water advisory for parts of the city for any activity where water may be ingested.
-
Parts of northeastern Ont. got 100 millimetres of rain Tuesday: Environment Canada
Environment Canada estimates up to 100 millimetres of rain fell very quickly in parts of the region Tuesday afternoon.
Ottawa
-
No date for Trillium Line launch as OC Transpo address bugs in new system
It will be at least October before passengers are riding the Trillium Line, as OC Transpo and its partner continue to identify "some gaps and some issues" during testing on Ottawa's new north-south light-rail transit line.
-
Fatal hit-and-run near Smiths Falls: OPP offering $50K, billboard to lead into the suspect involved on Hwy 15
A $50,000 award is being offered by the Ontario Provincial Police (OPP) for information to identify the driver of a vehicle involved with a fatal hit-and-run on Highway 15 near Smiths Falls last fall.
-
70-year-old going 160 km/h on Hwy 417 in Ottawa to 'get away from a bad driver' facing charges
A 70-year-old from Ottawa is facing charges after clocking 160 km/h on Highway 417 to "get away from a bad driver" Wednesday afternoon, according to the Ontario Provincial Police (OPP).
Toronto
-
'A culture change:' Ontario launches advertising blitz as new cellphone ban goes into effect for public schools
Ontario’s new minister of education will hold her first news conference since taking over the portfolio earlier this month.
-
Durham police arrest 32 people, lay 184 charges after six-month long investigation
Durham police say a six-month long multi-jurisdictional firearms investigation has led to the arrest of 32 people, resulting in 184 charges being laid and the seizure of 16 weapons.
-
Man sought for murder in Markham woman's death fled to Hong Kong
Police say a man wanted for first-degree murder in the death of a Toronto-area woman has fled Canada.
Montreal
-
Montreal's Concordia University reports drop in enrolment following tuition hike
Montreal's Concordia University is reporting a nearly 30 per cent drop in new registrations of out-of-province students following a tuition hike announced last year by the Quebec government.
-
Quebec homeowners looking to renew mortgages could soon pay more in notary fees: MEI
Homeowners in Quebec may soon have to pay more in notary fees due to a reform to the province's Notarial Act.
-
Price shock imminent: Hydro-Quebec rates could more than double in next decade according to consumer report
A new report from a consumer protection agency in Quebec suggests Hydro rates could more than double in the next decade as the province continues its energy transition to decarbonize. Premier Francois Legault says that will not happen.
Winnipeg
-
BREAKING
BREAKING Manitoba doctor convicted of sexually assaulting patients sentenced to 12 years behind bars
A doctor who was found guilty of sexually assaulting some of his patients over several years was sentenced in a Manitoba court on Thursday.
-
‘A home to be loved’: Manitoba historical landmark up for sale
A piece of Manitoba history is up for sale.
-
Classes cancelled at RRC Polytech's Notre Dame Campus Thursday morning
Thursday morning classes are cancelled at Red River College Polytechnic’s Notre Dame Campus due to a power outage.
Edmonton
-
Victim and suspect in Edmonton Corn Maze homicide have connection to Alberta Hospital: sources
Multiple sources have confirmed to CTV News Edmonton the people involved in the deadly stabbing at the Edmonton Corn Maze have a connection to the Alberta Hospital.
-
Metallica says fan died Friday at Edmonton concert
Heavy metal band Metallica on Wednesday paid tribute to a fan it said died at one of their recent Commonwealth Stadium shows.
-
Doctors, nurses say Alberta plan to transfer hospitals alarming and concerning
Alberta's doctors and nurses say they have questions and concerns about the government's plan to off-load underperforming hospitals to third-party operators.
Calgary
-
Cellphone ban, high class sizes among new challenges for Calgary students
Thousands of Calgary students are headed back to school on Thursday for the first day of lessons, which could look a little different this year.
-
Medicine Hat mayor's powers, salary restored following judicial review
Medicine Hat's mayor is thankful that a judicial review has restored a number of her duties as well as her salary, but one of her councillors is seeking further investigation.
-
Regina
-
Conflict of Interest Commissioner investigating Sask Party's Cockrill and Grewal
Saskatchewan's Conflict of Interest Commissioner (COIC) is investigating two government MLAs – Minister of Education Jeremy Cockrill and Gary Grewal.
-
One-way streets continue to cause confusion in downtown Regina
It was the kryptonite of many Saskatchewan drivers taking their road test: One-way streets. However, the component has not been mandatory since November of 2017 – leaving mixed feelings with many.
-
Vancouver
-
-
-
Vancouver Island
-
Incumbent BC United MLAs ponder futures as Conservatives after party demise
The political landscape in British Columbia has shifted with John Rustad's Conservatives now carrying the centre-right banner heading into a fall election campaign.
-
-
Atlantic
-
Police continue to look for answers into 25-year-old murder case in Dartmouth, N.S.
Halifax Regional Police says it continues to investigate the death of Jason MacCullough 25 years after he was murdered.
-
Some P.E.I. ferry crossings cancelled Thursday
Northumberland Ferries says some crossings between Nova Scotia and Prince Edward Island have been cancelled Thursday due to weather conditions.
-
N.L.
-
Newly reinstated Newfoundland cod fishery temporarily paused as landings hit limit
The federal government has temporarily paused parts of the newly reinstated commercial northern cod fishery off the east coast of Newfoundland as landings approach the seasonal limit.
-
As Newfoundlanders say goodbye to a daily print paper, some worry culture will suffer
The final edition of The Telegram newspaper’s daily print hit the stands in St. John's, N.L., on Saturday, marking the end of a 145-year run and a move to weekly print version with daily stories online.
-
Judge dismisses charge for N.L. officer accused of assaulting volatile air passenger
A Newfoundland and Labrador judge has dismissed an assault charge against an RCMP officer accused of using excessive force against a man whose volatile behaviour grounded an international flight last year.