CHATHAM-KENT, ONT. -- Police in Chatham are asking for the public help after an unknown amount of suspects entered a bar on Lambton Line sometime overnight of May 24.

Once inside they removed a 2015 Yamaha ATV bearing Ontario license plate 9DH09. Value of the ATV is estimated at $9,000.

If you have any information regarding this or any other crime please call CRIME STOPPERS at 519-351-8477, or 1-800-222-8477, or visit www.crime-stoppers.on.ca and email your tip.