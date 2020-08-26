WINDSOR, ONT. -- Chatham-Kent police say a man has been charged with assaulting a drug store employee after he was approached about stealing cologne.

The incident took place at the Shoppers Drug Mart on St. Clair Street in Chatham Tuesday night.

The man allegedly concealed a bottle of cologne in his backpack. Police say an employee approached the man outside as he exited the store, making no attempt to pay for the cologne.

A verbal argument began as the man turned over the stolen cologne.

Police were called when the man allegedly started swinging a hammer towards the employee.

Officers say they found the man a short distance away, still in possession of the hammer.

Through investigation, police also learned that the man was currently bound by a Probation Order not to attend this store.

The 29-year-old man, of no fixed address, has been charged with failing to comply with his Probation Order, theft under $5000, being in possession of property obtained by a crime under $5000 and assault with a weapon. He was released pending a future court date of Sept. 22.