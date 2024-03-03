WINDSOR
Windsor

    Chatham-Kent police arrest drunk driver

    A cop car with the Chatham-Kent Police Service is shown in the file photo. (Chris Campbell/CTV News Windsor) A cop car with the Chatham-Kent Police Service is shown in the file photo. (Chris Campbell/CTV News Windsor)
    Chatham-Kent police have arrested a man for impaired driving.

    At 6:40 p.m. Saturday, police responded to a motor vehicle collision in the parking lot of a business on McNaughton Avenue in Wallaceburg.

    The officer believed the driver was under the influence of alcohol and arrested him. The man was transported to police headquarters for further tests.

    The 21-year-old Sarnia man was charged with operating a motor vehicle with a blood alcohol concentration exceeding the legal limit.

    He was released with conditions and a future court date of March 11.

