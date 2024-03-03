Chatham-Kent police arrest drunk driver

Chatham-Kent police have arrested a man for impaired driving.

At 6:40 p.m. Saturday, police responded to a motor vehicle collision in the parking lot of a business on McNaughton Avenue in Wallaceburg.

The officer believed the driver was under the influence of alcohol and arrested him. The man was transported to police headquarters for further tests.

The 21-year-old Sarnia man was charged with operating a motor vehicle with a blood alcohol concentration exceeding the legal limit.

He was released with conditions and a future court date of March 11.