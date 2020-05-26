LONDON, ONT -- Chatham-Kent fire crews dealt with two serious house fires overnight that left one person dead and another injured.

The first fire occurred at 1030 Kerr Ave. just before 2 a.m.

Emergency crews were called when a report of smoke coming from the home came in. By the time crews arrived the house was engulfed in flames.

Crews from Erieau and Blenheim attended the scene where one person was found dead inside the home.

Chatham-Kent police are investigating and the Ontario Fire Marshaal has been called in as well.

More information is expected to be released Tuesday morning.

Wallaceburg Fire

Just two hours later fire crews from Wallceburg and Chatham were called to a house fire at 525 Creek Rd. in Wallaceburg.

One person was taken to hospital with non-life threatening injuries.

Fire and police remained on scene this morning while the cause of the fire is under investigation.

Damage to the home is set at $100,000.