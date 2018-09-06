Chatham-Kent FireFest to end after 2018
Organizers and volunteers are getting ready for FireFest 2018 in Chatham-Kent, Ont., on Thursday, Sept. 6, 2018. (Stefanie Masotti / CTV Windsor)
CTV Windsor
Published Thursday, September 6, 2018 1:38PM EDT
Last Updated Thursday, September 6, 2018 1:40PM EDT
FireFest 2018 will be the one in Chatham-Kent due to lack of funding.
The seventh annual FireFest will kick off Thursday night with dozens of Fire Rigs on displays from across North America.
Organizers say it cost on average $30,000 per year to hold the event.
They are thanking everyone who has volunteered over the last seven years for their time and commitment.