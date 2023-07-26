Chatham-Kent Fire and Rescue reminds residents to be prepared for hazardous weather

With another big storm headed to the region Wednesday, Chatham-Kent Fire and Rescue is reminding residents what to do when there’s hazardous weather.

Severe thunderstorms are expected to arrive in the afternoon, according to Environment Canada. A tornado warning was issued Wednesday around 4 p.m. Damaging winds and tornadoes are the main hazards, the fire department warned, but flash floods and twoonie-sized hail is also possible.

The Northern Tornadoes Project (NTP) reported an EF1 tornado hit South Buxton and a weaker EF0 tornado also touched down in Petrolia on Thursday.

“With the confirmation of two tornadoes in our area, we are thankful that no one was hurt,” says fire Chief Ken Labonte. “The family knew what to do, they immediately went down the basement.”

The fire department recommends preparing for the storm with a 72-hour emergency kit including what you would need to live without power, gas and water. Gather food, water, and medicine before the storm hits.

“Know the difference between a watch and a warning,” public information officer, Whitney Burk, explained in a news release. “A tornado watch means tornadoes are possible in and near your area. A warning means a tornado is near and you need to move to a safe location right away. The best protection is a smaller room with no windows on the lowest level.”

The fire department reminds residents to monitor local weather and have a backup way to charge your phone if the power goes out. In case of an emergency - call 911.