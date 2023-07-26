Tornado warning issued for Windsor-Essex

Environment Canada has issued a tornado warning for Windsor-Essex.

At 4:03 p.m. on Wednesday, Environment Canada meteorologists say they are are tracking a severe thunderstorm that is possibly producing a tornado. Damaging winds, large hail and locally intense rainfall are also possible.

“This is a dangerous and potentially life-threatening situation. Take cover immediately, if threatening weather approaches,” says the warning.

The forecaster issued the following tips:

If you hear a roaring sound or see a funnel cloud, swirling debris near the ground, flying debris, or any threatening weather approaching, take shelter immediately.

Go indoors to a room on the lowest floor, away from outside walls and windows, such as a basement, bathroom, stairwell or interior closet.

Leave mobile homes, vehicles, tents, trailers and other temporary or free-standing shelter, and move to a strong building if you can.

As a last resort, lie in a low spot and protect your head from flying debris.

Tornado warnings are issued when imminent or occurring thunderstorms are likely to produce or are producing tornadoes. Please continue to monitor alerts and forecasts issued by Environment Canada.