Chatham-Kent Fire and Emergency Services is looking for a few good men and women.

The department is holding an information session on June 23 for those interested in applying for career firefighting jobs.

The session will be held at 9 a.m. at the Civic Centre, 315 King Street West, Chatham, in the Council Chambers. It will include a presentation outlining the process for recruitment.

The municipality says it is looking for applications with skills in a variety of fields, including;

- Journeyman certificate

- Firefighter training

- Emergency Medical Responder (EMR) certification

- Experience as a full-time firefighter; including military, seasonal, forestry, paid on call, volunteer

- Lifeguard, ski patrol, search and rescue

- Experience in Emergency Services or uniformed Public Servant roles (Law Enforcement, Military, Corrections, Park Ranger, Peace Officer)

- Cadet Program (Fire, Police, Sea, Air, Army, etc)

Municipal officials say Chatham-Kent firefighters are role models and leaders within the community.