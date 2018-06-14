Chatham-Kent Fire and Emergency Services holding recruitment session
Chatham-Kent Fire Department logo on a fire engine in Chatham, Ont. (Chris Campbell / CTV Windsor)
Published Thursday, June 14, 2018 12:49PM EDT
Chatham-Kent Fire and Emergency Services is looking for a few good men and women.
The department is holding an information session on June 23 for those interested in applying for career firefighting jobs.
The session will be held at 9 a.m. at the Civic Centre, 315 King Street West, Chatham, in the Council Chambers. It will include a presentation outlining the process for recruitment.
The municipality says it is looking for applications with skills in a variety of fields, including;
- Journeyman certificate
- Firefighter training
- Emergency Medical Responder (EMR) certification
- Experience as a full-time firefighter; including military, seasonal, forestry, paid on call, volunteer
- Lifeguard, ski patrol, search and rescue
- Experience in Emergency Services or uniformed Public Servant roles (Law Enforcement, Military, Corrections, Park Ranger, Peace Officer)
- Cadet Program (Fire, Police, Sea, Air, Army, etc)
Municipal officials say Chatham-Kent firefighters are role models and leaders within the community.