

CTV Windsor





A Windsor company has been fined $150,000 after the death of a worker who fell through a skylight.

The Ontario Ministry of Labour says following a guilty plea, Vollmer Inc. was convicted on Oct. 12.

The incident took place on Nov. 3, 2016 at Ventra Plastics on Kew Drive.

The ministry says the worker fell through a skylight in a building that was having new electrical equipment installed.

Rob Morneau was an electrician with Vollmer and a well-known coach in the Riverside area.

Vollmer Inc. was working on a project that involved installing new electrical equipment and cable for new machinery being set up in the Windsor plant.

The ministry says although the skylights still had all of their covers on them, there were no guardrails, protective coverings or other means of fall protection installed or implemented to protect workers from the danger of failing through the skylights on the roof of the project.

The company was issued two work orders shortly after the incident.

Along with the fine, the court also imposed a 25 per cent victim fine surcharge as required by the Provincial Offences Act. The surcharge is credited to a special provincial government fund to assist victims of crime.