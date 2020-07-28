WINDSOR, ONT. -- Two Detroit men have been charged after a boat carrying a significant amount of cash and “suspected cannabis products” was intercepted on Lake St. Clair.

The Royal Canadian Mounted Police Shiprider unit in Windsor stopped the vessel from the United States Monday on Lake. St. Clair near the Canadian shoreline.

The U.S. currency and cannabis products were seized after inspection of the boat by both the RCMP and Canada Border Services Agency.

Police say the investigation was a collaborative effort between the RCMP, CBSA, Essex County Ontario Provincial Police, Windsor Police Service and international partners. The investigation is ongoing.

“This significant cash seizure highlights to phenomenal working relationship that exists within our law enforcement partners in Ontario and Michigan as well as our joint commitment to secure and protect our international border from those who would exploit it,” Sgt. Time Diebel, RCMP acting officer in charge of Windsor-Detroit Shiprider said in a news release.

Jason Smith, 36, and Robbie Smith, 66, both from Detroit have each been charged with importation of cannabis, proceeds of crime offences and failing to report currency.

Both men appeared in the Ontario Court of Justice in Windsor by video conference Tuesday.