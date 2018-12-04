Chatham-Kent canine helps nab suspect hiding in culvert
A Chatham-Kent police dog helped make an arrest after two men allegedly fled in a stolen vehicle.
Just before 4 a.m. Tuesday, a citizen in Chatham called police to report two suspicious men on Garden Path.
The pair fled in a vehicle which police located a short distance away.
Police say the driver speed away at a high rate of speed making no attempt to stop for the officer.
The man allegedly drove recklessly through the subdivision and upon driving down a dead end road, the pair fled on foot.
The passenger was quickly arrested by officers on scene.
K9 Arry tracked the driver through back yards into a field where he was found hiding in a culvert.
Through investigation, police say they learned that the vehicle was stolen from Windsor.
The driver, a 20-year-old man of no fixed address has been charged with flight while pursued by police, dangerous operation of a motor vehicle and being in possession of property obtained by a crime over $5000.
The passenger, a 22-year-old man of no fixed address has been charged with breaching his curfew and being in possession of property obtained by a crime over $5000.
Both have been held in custody pending a bail hearing.