Charges laid following romance scam investigation in Lakeshore

The Lakeshore OPP have laid charges following a Lakeshore romance scam investigation.

In February 2024, an investigation was launched after someone who had allegedly lost around $18,500 made a complaint.

The victim said they were in a relationship with the suspect and “engaged in intimate activities”.

OPP said the accused claimed to be pregnant and demanded money for expenses.

A 26-year-old Windsor woman was arrested on June 6 and now faces a charge for fraud over $5,000.

The investigation is ongoing and other victims are believed to be out there.

Anyone who could have information related to this incident is asked to contact OPP at 1-888-310-1122 or Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-8477.