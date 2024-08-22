WINDSOR
Windsor

    • Charges laid following romance scam investigation in Lakeshore

    OPP
    The Lakeshore OPP have laid charges following a Lakeshore romance scam investigation.

    In February 2024, an investigation was launched after someone who had allegedly lost around $18,500 made a complaint.

    The victim said they were in a relationship with the suspect and “engaged in intimate activities”.

    OPP said the accused claimed to be pregnant and demanded money for expenses.

    A 26-year-old Windsor woman was arrested on June 6 and now faces a charge for fraud over $5,000.

    The investigation is ongoing and other victims are believed to be out there.

    Anyone who could have information related to this incident is asked to contact OPP at 1-888-310-1122 or Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-8477.

