Windsor police have raided a cannabis shop in the city’s west end.

The Compassion House, which is run by local pot activist Leo Lucier, is now closed and under a police investigation.

Police confirm members of the Drugs and Guns Unit arrived at the pot shop on Tecumseh Road West at Church Street around 5 p.m. Tuesday.

Police say a warrant was issued under the Cannabis Act, and four adults were taken into custody.

Police also confirm to CTV News one other suspect is outstanding, and charges will be laid.

Police were also turning people away as they arrived at the store Tuesday evening, as officers carried boxes out of the store.

One customer tells CTV News they have purchased medicinal marijuana from the store.

Another resident, who did not want to be named, admitted to AM800 News that he has purchased cannabis from the store after marijuana was legalized on Oct. 17.

However, the only way for Ontario residents to purchase cannabis legally is online, through the Ontario Cannabis Store.

The provincial government says brick and mortar stores will not open until April 2019.