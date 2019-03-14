

CTV Windsor





A cannabis dispensary in Windsor which was raided by police in November is again being targeted by police.

The shop was closed today as a cruiser was stationed outside of the front door. The door was locked with a ‘closed’ sign on the door as officers were inside.

The Windsor Police Service tells AM800 News there is no further information it can provide at this time.

The store was temporarily closed following the arrests of five people on November 6, 2018. All five were charged with Ontario Cannabis Act offences.