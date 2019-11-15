

CTV Windsor





One person was rushed to hospital after a car and a pedestrian collided on Huron Church Road in west Windsor on Friday night.

On Sunday, police laid charges against a driver under the Ontario Highway Traffic Act.

The incident happened around 6:30 p.m. and caused long delays southbound on Huron Church Rd as police closed the road to southbound traffic at Malden Rd. All lanes of southbound traffic were backed up to the Ambassador Bridge.

A single Windsor Police Services cruiser and a Canadian Border Services vehicle held the scene where a dark grey Dodge Dart stayed parked with a broken side mirror and dented rear passenger door.

Injuries to the pedestrian were minor.

The scene was cleared shortly after 10:30 p.m.