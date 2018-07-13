

CTV Windsor





A woman, charged in connection with a Windsor homicide in 2017, has had the charge withdrawn.

Dazzmirhal Scott, 25, of Windsor was charged with being an accessory after the murder of 23-year-old Jarvas Anthony Scott on November 4, 2017.

Scott has had the accessory charged dropped and has pleaded guilty to possession of brass knuckles.

Scott was shot after leaving a party in the 1100 block of Heathfield Court in east Windsor.

Three men – 20-year-old Neil Tap, 19-year-old Idrisso Palmer and 19-year-old Sumar Al-Rubayi -- have all been charged with first degree murder.

Al-Rubayi was arrested in Calgary last Friday and returned to Windsor this week.

The case against all three men remains before the courts.