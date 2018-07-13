Charges dropped against suspect in Windsor murder case
Police arrested two people on Josephine Street related to a homicide in Windsor, Ont, Monday, Nov. 6, 2017. (Bob Bellacicco / CTV Windsor)
CTV Windsor
Published Friday, July 13, 2018 4:12PM EDT
Last Updated Friday, July 13, 2018 4:41PM EDT
A woman, charged in connection with a Windsor homicide in 2017, has had the charge withdrawn.
Dazzmirhal Scott, 25, of Windsor was charged with being an accessory after the murder of 23-year-old Jarvas Anthony Scott on November 4, 2017.
Scott has had the accessory charged dropped and has pleaded guilty to possession of brass knuckles.
Scott was shot after leaving a party in the 1100 block of Heathfield Court in east Windsor.
Three men – 20-year-old Neil Tap, 19-year-old Idrisso Palmer and 19-year-old Sumar Al-Rubayi -- have all been charged with first degree murder.
Al-Rubayi was arrested in Calgary last Friday and returned to Windsor this week.
The case against all three men remains before the courts.