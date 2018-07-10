Arrest made in 2017 Windsor murder
Sumar Al-Rubayi is shown in this undated photo. (Courtesy Windsor police)
Published Tuesday, July 10, 2018 2:11PM EDT
An arrest has been made related to a Windsor murder last year.
On Nov. 4, 2017, 23-year-old Jarvas Anthony Scott was shot after leaving a party on the 1100 block of Heathfield Court in East Windsor.
Two people, Idrisso Palmer and Neil Tap were arrested shortly after and charged with first-degree murder.
An arrest warrant was issued for Sumar Al-Rubayi, who police believed to be the outstanding suspect in the case.
On Friday, July 6, Windsor police were notified that Al-Rubayi was located in Calgary after he was picked up by Calgary police.
Windsor police investigators went to Calgary and arrested Al-Rubayi on the strength of the outstanding warrant.
He was transported back to Windsor and is scheduled to appear in court sometime on July 10.