

CTV Windsor





An arrest has been made related to a Windsor murder last year.

On Nov. 4, 2017, 23-year-old Jarvas Anthony Scott was shot after leaving a party on the 1100 block of Heathfield Court in East Windsor.

Two people, Idrisso Palmer and Neil Tap were arrested shortly after and charged with first-degree murder.

An arrest warrant was issued for Sumar Al-Rubayi, who police believed to be the outstanding suspect in the case.

On Friday, July 6, Windsor police were notified that Al-Rubayi was located in Calgary after he was picked up by Calgary police.

Windsor police investigators went to Calgary and arrested Al-Rubayi on the strength of the outstanding warrant.

He was transported back to Windsor and is scheduled to appear in court sometime on July 10.