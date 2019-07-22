

CTV Windsor





Windsor police have been called to Lakeview Marina after dead body was pulled from the Detroit River.

Police, Windsor Port Authority personnel, a coroner and funeral home employees are at the marina at 9200 Riverside Dr. E.

Police say a body of a deceased person was located in the water near the marina.

On Friday, a swimmer went missing in the Detroit River. No word if this is related.

Police say it is an active investigation.