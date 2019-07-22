Dead body pulled from water near Lakeview Marina
Windsor police on scene at Lakeview Marina in Windsor, Ont., on Monday, July 22,2019. (Michelle Maluske / CTV Windsor)
CTV Windsor
Published Monday, July 22, 2019 3:02PM EDT
Last Updated Monday, July 22, 2019 3:12PM EDT
Windsor police have been called to Lakeview Marina after dead body was pulled from the Detroit River.
Police, Windsor Port Authority personnel, a coroner and funeral home employees are at the marina at 9200 Riverside Dr. E.
Police say a body of a deceased person was located in the water near the marina.
On Friday, a swimmer went missing in the Detroit River. No word if this is related.
Police say it is an active investigation.