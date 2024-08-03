WINDSOR
    Celebrate craftsmanship at the ERCA's Lost Arts Festival

    Demonstrators at the Essex Region Conservation Authority’s Lost Arts Festival will be celebrating a heritage of artistry and craftsmanship next weekend.

    On Sunday, August 11, from 11 a.m. to 5 p.m., families can visit John R. Park Homestead to interact with local artists and artisans, showcasing their craftsmanship, and providing participants with the opportunity to witness some traditional skills.

    Demonstrations include blacksmithing, woodcarving, black powder, spinning, weaving, stained glass making, wool felting and more.

    Visitors will not only get a chance to witness these traditional skills first hand, but give it a try and see if you have a knack for these lost arts.

    “Many people explored arts and crafts during the pandemic – everything from sourdough bread making to beekeeping, this is a great opportunity to explore some additional creative fields” said Homestead Curator Kris Ives. “This festival is beloved by many in the community; families come year after year to get hands-on in the making process. It is quite inspiring to meet the artists and artisans, to consider new hobbies, and to engage in artforms first-hand.”

    You can also enjoy a tour of the 1842 Park family home, or stop by the public art exhibit, new to the festival this year.  

