CBSA hiring 200 border officers for Gordie Howe International Bridge
The Canada Border Services Agency is hiring about 200 border officers to staff the Gordie Howe International Bridge in Windsor.
The CBSA posted a video about recruitment and the positions online.
The post says the agency is committed to achieving a workforce that reflects the diversity of Canada.
Sydney Kale, acting project director for CBSA tells AM800 News the candidates must be at least 18 years old and have a secondary school diploma.
"Once you get screened, there are another of elements that you will do to asses that the candidate is qualified," she says. "There's an officer training entrance exam, there's an interview, a medical exam, psychological assessment, physical abilities evaluation and then you must be able to obtain a secret security clearance from the Government of Canada."
The intent of the hiring process is to establish a pool of qualified candidates who are willing to accept a posting to the Windsor ports of entry: Ambassador Bridge, Windsor Tunnel, and the Gordie Howe International Bridge (anticipatory).
"Have some officers go directly to the Gordie Howe Bridge, some will go to the Ambassador Bridge and some to the Windsor-Detroit Tunnel," Kale says. "We are offering opportunities for officers that work at those existing locations to transfer as well. So we're going to do our best to balance out those needs across the city."
There is an online information session planned Hosted by the National Officer Recruitment Program on June 22 from 2 p.m.-3 p.m. The session offers:
- insights into working in law enforcement
- guidance on the Officer recruitment selection process
- an opportunity to ask questions.
Interested applications can apply here.
Construction of the new bridge between Detroit and Windsor is expected to be completed by the end of 2024.
