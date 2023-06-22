CBSA hiring 200 border officers for Gordie Howe International Bridge

A rendering of the Gordie Howe International Bridge proposed between Windsor and Detroit. (Courtesy Windsor Detroit Bridge Authority) A rendering of the Gordie Howe International Bridge proposed between Windsor and Detroit. (Courtesy Windsor Detroit Bridge Authority)

Windsor Top Stories

CTVNews.ca Top Stories

Kitchener

London

Barrie

Northern Ontario

Ottawa

Toronto

Montreal

Atlantic

Winnipeg

Calgary

Edmonton

Vancouver