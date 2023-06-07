‘Careless cooking’ to blame for Riverside fire

Firefighters responded to an upgraded working fire in the 7800 block of Edgar Street in Windsor, Ont. on Wednesday, June 7, 2023. (Source: OnLocation/CTV News Windsor) Firefighters responded to an upgraded working fire in the 7800 block of Edgar Street in Windsor, Ont. on Wednesday, June 7, 2023. (Source: OnLocation/CTV News Windsor)

Windsor Top Stories

CTVNews.ca Top Stories

Kitchener

London

Barrie

Northern Ontario

Ottawa

Toronto

Montreal

Atlantic

Winnipeg

Calgary

Edmonton

Vancouver