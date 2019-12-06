WINDSOR -- Windsor Fire and Rescue Services is hoping to improve home safety with a carbon monoxide alarm blitz.

The fire service wants to bring carbon monoxide and fire-related deaths down to zero and has partnered with the VON and Goodfellows for their help in identifying at-risk residents.

“We know that working carbon monoxide and smoke alarms can save lives,” said fire Chief Steve Laforet. “Project Zero has helped us provide alarms to those in our community that may not be able to obtain them on their own, and Windsor Fire & Rescue Services is better able to deliver our important safety message and create a safer city.”

For one week, starting Monday, Dec. 9, fire prevention officers will be going door-to-door throughout Windsor neighbourhoods to ensure citizens have the required carbon monoxide alarms.

If the resident requires one, a fire crew will install the alarm.

Windsor Fire received 360 combination carbon monoxide and smoke alarms from Enbridge’s “Project Zero” campaign to help in providing at-risk residents the protection that is required to maintain a level of advanced warning in their homes.

When properly installed and maintained, combination carbon monoxide and smoke alarms help provide the early warning to safely escape from carbon monoxide exposure or a house fire. Carbon monoxide is a toxic, odourless gas that is a by-product of incomplete combustion of many types of common fuels.

Carbon monoxide is known as the “silent killer” for a reason, and there is proof that prevention saves lives.

Officials say the best way to avoid carbon monoxide exposure is to eliminate it at the source by properly maintaining fuel-burning equipment, and alarms are a critical second line of defence to protect against carbon monoxide poisoning.

Tampering with or removing the batteries from your carbon monoxide and smoke alarms is against the law. Failure to comply with the Fire Code can result in a ticket for $360 or a fine of up to $50,000.