Lane restrictions on Lauzon Parkway to continue for 3rd day

A heads up for drivers as lane restrictions will continue on Lauzon Parkway on Friday as sewer rehabilitation work is completed.

According to a news release from the City of Windsor, Lauzon Parkway will have lane restrictions in both directions between the E.C. Row Expressway and Twin Oaks Drive for sewer rehabilitation.

Weather permitting, the lane restrictions will be in effect on Friday from 7 a.m. until 4 p.m.

Sewer work on Lauzon Parkway initially got underway on Wednesday, where lane restrictions were in effect between Quality Way and the E.C. Row Expressway. The work on Lauzon Parkway between the E.C. Row Expressway and Twin Oaks Drive got underway Thursday.