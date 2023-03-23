Car drives into downtown Windsor park, driver arrested

Windsor police say a driver is facing an impaired charge after driving into a downtown park, flattening a park bench.

Officers were called to the single-vehicle crash at Senator David A. Croll Park on University Avenue around 12:15 p.m. on Thursday.

Police say the driver and only occupant of the vehicle did not sustain any physical injuries. The driver was arrested for impaired operation of a motor vehicle.

A witness tells CTV News the vehicle “flew off” University Avenue, “skidding through” the park, flattening a bench. A car drove over a bench at Senator David A. Croll Park on University Avenue in Windsor, Ont., on Thursday, March 23, 2023. (Travic Fortnum/CTV News Windsor)