Car crashes through patio fence, into restaurant wall

No injuries were reported after a vehicle crashed into the wall of a fast food restaurant Tuesday afternoon.

The car drove through the fence of an outdoor patio and hit the exterior wall of the Chick-Fil-A on Howard Avenue.

Police say there were no injuries, and intoxication is not believed to be a factor.

The restaurant owner was on scene and told CTV News there was no comment yet on costs or extent of damage.

A vehicle hit the wall of the Chick-Fil-A on Howard Avenue in Windsor, Ont. on Tuesday, Aug. 9, 2022. (Travis Fortnum/CTV News Windsor)